Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel send a cease and desist letter to a major retailer Tuesday after multiple reports of price gouging.
Nessel sent the letter to Menards after 18 complaints from customers about face masks, bleach and other items being sold at high prices.
Investigators with the AG’s office said the company appears to be exploiting the public fear over COVID-19 and systematically raising prices.
Investigators said Menards doubled the price of cleaning products like bleach last week and significantly raised the price of face masks and including an in-store rebate with the purchase.
“Big box stores are not immune to the Michigan Consumer Protection Act or the Governor’s Executive Order,” Nessel said. “Large corporations must also play by the rules, and my office will work diligently to ensure this state’s consumers are treated fairly and not abused by businesses seeking to unlawfully jack prices up to line their pockets with profits at the expense of the public during this time of great need.”
Menards has 10 days to reply to the letter or the AG’s office with continue to investigate and possibly take legal action.
If you have a price-gouging concern you can call the statewide hotline at 977-765-8388 or file a complaint online.
(1) comment
Good!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.