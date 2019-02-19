State grants totaling $2 million have been awarded to help redevelop contaminated property in Lansing.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is providing grants to clean up previous locations of businesses including gasoline stations, auto service and sales operations, and a lumber and coal storage facility. They were on Michigan Avenue in the city's downtown.
The grants will pay to help remove polluted soil, manage tainted groundwater and install a ventilation system, as well as demolition of vacant structures.
A company plans to construct a four-story building on the site with residential apartments, a hotel and a grocery store.
The city of Lansing has approved a brownfield plan to help pay for other environmental costs and site improvements.
