The Federal Aviation Administration says Michigan airports are getting $39.6 million for improvements.
Transportation Department Secretary Elaine Chao recently announced recipients of the grants, which are part of nationwide Airport Improvement Program funding.
The grants include $12.4 million to Detroit Metropolitan Airport for taxiway reconstruction; more than $403,000 to Willow Run Airport for snow removal equipment; and more than $862,000 to Delta County Airport for taxiway rehabilitation, lighting, an emergency generator, and a rescue and firefighting vehicle.
Others include $1.1 million to Sawyer International Airport for building expansion and utilities construction; $300,000 to Muskegon County Airport for an emergency generator and airport study; and nearly $44,000 to Pellston Regional Airport to remove non-hazardous obstructions.
The Michigan State Block Grant Program will get $24.5 million for development projects at non-primary airports.
