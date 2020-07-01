The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team announced on July 1 that it has awarded approximately $2.5 million in grant funding to municipal airport operators.
This funding will support monitoring and testing for PFAS contamination.
The following airports were awarded the grant funds:
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport - $250,000
- Willow Run Airport - $250,000
- Delta County Airport - $235,200
- Bishop International Airport Authority - $250,000
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport - $249,904
- Ford/Dickinson County Airport - $250,000
- Manistee Blacker Airport - $237,300
- Pellston Regional Airport - $250,000
- Oakland County International Airport - $100,000
- MBS International Airport - $154,000
- Cherry Capitol Airport - $249,981
MDOT is overseeing the grant program to eligible airports. Priority is given to those that demonstrate the following:
- They did not apply during the initial RFP application period.
- Known or suspected impacts to sensitive receptors such as residential wells.
- Known or suspected impacts to lakes, streams and wetlands, especially waterbodies used for drinking water.
- Releases known to be above Michigan’s groundwater cleanup criteria.
- Detailed documentation of historic uses of AFFF.
- Hydrogeological risk factors such as groundwater flow direction.
- Continued overall compliance with environmental regulations.
PFAS are manmade chemicals that have been used in many consumer and industrial products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.