The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on March 14 that eight additional adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.
The state's total for cases is now 33.
The details of the new cases include:
- Detroit, adult male with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Oakland County, adult male with history of domestic travel.
- Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Monroe County, adult female with history of domestic travel.
- Wayne County, adult female with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Washtenaw County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
Stay up to date with the latest on the coronavirus here.
