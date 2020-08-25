Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over Takata airbags.
Michigan will get roughly $2.14 million of a $84.15 million multistate settlement.
The lawsuit alleged hat Honda failed to inform regulators and customers that the front airbags had a significant risk of rupturing, causing metal fragments to fly into the vehicle.
“Consumers should be able to rely on the products that are designed to keep them safe and if companies that use those products fail to ensure the safety standards outlined by our laws, they can expect to answer for that negligence,” Nessel said. “This settlement requires Honda to be upfront with its customers about its products and establishes protocols it must follow to avoid repeating its mistakes.”
In Michigan 183,038 vehicles were affected by the faulty airbags and 79 percent have been repaired.
There are 39,001 unrepaired. All safety recall repairs are free at authorized Honda dealers.
Honda is also paying $1 million to the National Association of Attorneys General Training and Research Institute Endowment Fund.
Honda also agreed to injunctive relief, which would require many things including:
- To take steps to ensure that future airbag designs include “fail-safe” features to protect passengers in the event the inflator ruptures;
- To adopt changes to its procurement process for new frontal airbags to ensure that its suppliers have the appropriate industry certifications and satisfy key industry performance standards, as well as improve record-keeping and parts tracking;
- To implement recurrence prevention procedures designed to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again, such as requiring that Honda approve all new frontal airbag designs before the company considers them for use in new Honda vehicles;
- To abide by prohibitions on misleading advertisements and point-of-sale representations regarding the safety of Honda’s vehicles, including the airbags; and
- To make improvements in critical areas such as risk management, quality control, supplier oversight, training and certifications, and implementing mandatory whistleblower protections.
