Homemade explosives, secret meetings, military tactics and hatred.
“13 members of two militia groups were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill me,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said
“Fox and Croft in particular in the complaint discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police,” an FBI officials said.
Members of a militia group calling themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were busted by the feds after plotting to abduct Whitmer from her vacation home.
13 conspirators were caught before the coup de tat.
“This is the largest arrest tied to the militia movement since 2011,” said Carolyn Normndin from the Michigan Anti-Defamation League. “I can’t even fathom to think what would’ve happened if the FBI and state police weren’t on this.”
The ADL wants to raise awareness of extremist groups and they’ve had militia groups on their radar since the 90s.
The Michigan Militia which formed in 1994 was one of the first formalized militia groups.
"It’s very certain we’ve seen more and cross pollination of extremist groups," she said.
Normandin says the intensity of these extremist groups is rising and too much of their anger as of late surrounds the pandemic.
“Especially the idea of government control of the coronavirus,” she said.
She’s concerned the Wolverine Watchmen members may have ties to other local militias as well.
“There were a couple social media profiles of the suspects that had posted memes or likes to, specifically an anti-government movement called the boogaloo movement, groups like the boogaloo movement, they’re looking for civil war,” Normandin said.
The investigation into this conspiracy is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.