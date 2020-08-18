Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Administration had applied for federal funding to increase unemployment benefits.
The application was submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Administration to give an additional $300 in unemployment benefits to Michiganders.
“This program will provide some much-needed support for families that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, but it’s a short-term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said. “A robust Congressional recovery package that meets the scale of this crisis is what’s needed to help individuals who have lost work as a result of the pandemic get through this unprecedented time.”
If approved for the funding, Michigan residents would be paid retroactively back to August 1.
The more than 900,000 people on unemployment in the state would get the supplemental benefits with the existing payments counting as Michigan’s 25 percent matching.
