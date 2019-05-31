The Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Child Support Unit has collected more than $275 million since it was formed in 2003.
And April had the highest monthly collection total since 2015, with $2.5 million.
Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Friday.
Nessel says more than 19,000 children have benefitted from efforts of the Child Support Unit.
“Our office has an obligation to take action on behalf of Michigan’s children when one of their parents fails to meet their parental responsibilities,” Nessel said in a press release.
The office’s total collections for 2019, stand at $8.5 million. That's $1.7 million more year to date than 2018.
The largest single collection to date is $464,476 from a pediatric neurosurgeon back in 2005.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office steps in on behalf of families when the noncustodial parent lives outside the state or when cases are referred to it from Friend of the Court offices.
