Health care braces for shortages of supplies due to coronavirus

A worker picks out unqualified medical N95 masks at a mask production company in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 8, 2020. For days, the company has pledged continuous work of up to 20 hours per day to ensure the daily output of over 20,000 medical N95 masks, which will be supplied to the novel coronavirus epidemic prevention frontline of Hubei and Liaoning Provinces.

 Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng via Getty Images

The Michigan Department of Attorney General has sent a cease and desist letter to a healthcare industry supplier for selling face masks at high prices.

Attorney General Dana Nessel sent the letter to DiaMedical USA Equipment Inc. in Bloomfield Hills after receiving a complaint that the company is attempting to sell ten packs of face masks through its website for $100 each. Similar model masks are sold between $1.50 and $2.40 per mask.

"Price-gouging has no place in our health care industry, especially during times of a public health crisis,” Nessel said. “Hospitals, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals depend on this equipment to perform their jobs and take care of people who are sick, and lives should not be put in jeopardy because businesses want higher profits.”

The Attorney General has received 1,885 complaints of price gouging related to COVID-19 as of 7 a.m. on March 27.

Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the top line at 877-765-8388.

