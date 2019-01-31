Scammers are quick to take advantage of people during a state of emergency, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns they won’t get away with it.
Nessel issued the warning Thursday, saying her office is prepared to protect residents from anyone looking to make a quick buck off the recent weather emergency.
“Michigan energy providers and scammers should heed this warning,” she said. “Those who take advantage of consumers will be held accountable.”
Nessel pointed to investigations of excessive propane costs during the 2013-2014 winter when hundreds of complaints came in during the polar vortex.
She said propane prices are not regulated and the state regularly monitors prices, but four years ago lawsuits were filed against two of the state’s biggest providers for excessive pricing.
During that winter's state of emergency Ferrellgas and AmeriGas overcharged customers and later were required to reimburse hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Nessel also warned of scams where people try to impersonate utility workers offering signs to look out for.
“Utility companies never call customers requesting immediate payment to keep services from being shut off,” she said. “They don’t ask for payment by gift card, bitcoin, or money order. If consumers suspect a call to be fraudulent, they should hang up and immediately call the utility at the telephone number listed on their bill.”
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam, or a retailer inflating prices because of the state of emergency, is encouraged to file a complaint at Michigan.gov/agcomplaints or by calling 877-765-8388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.