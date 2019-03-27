Michigan's mandatory fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for injured drivers is rising to $220 a year -- a record high -- and more than double what is was a decade ago.
The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced the higher assessment Wednesday. It is now $192 annually per insured vehicle.
The organization says the fee hike is due to a higher number of claims, rising medical care costs and lower-than-expected investment earnings.
The fee revenue largely covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.
Michigan is the only state to require unlimited lifetime coverage for medical expenses resulting from auto crashes. The Legislature has been at odds over proposals to rein in costs.
