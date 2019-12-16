The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Lifecourse Epidemiology and Genomics Division has received a $1.65 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to MDHHS, the funds will be used to increase screening for family cancer history, and the use of genetic counseling and testing for hereditary cancer syndromes over the next three years.
Michigan will receive $550,000 annually for the next three years under the grant terms, according to MDHHS.
The MDHHS is one of four recipients to be awarded the grant. Oregon, Washington, and Utah were also awarded the funds.
The grant is called the CDC Genomics Program: Translating Research into Public Health. It supports the implementation and evaluation of activities and strategies related to screening cancer family history and the use of genetic counseling and testing.
“Being aware of your family history and receiving a referral for cancer genetic counseling can help clarify risk,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “This grant will help Michigan continue efforts toward increased screening and testing.”
MDHHS said this grant will help them continue the promotion and support of hereditary cancer genomic services. This will include community and provider education, patient and provider resources, surveillance, community events related to hereditary cancer and policy/systems review and change.
MDHHS said the grant will focus primarily on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) and Lynch syndrome.
HBOC is a condition that can cause an increased risk of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancer in an affected person. Lynch syndrome is a condition that can cause an increased risk of colorectal, endometrial, ovarian, gastric, small bowel, and other cancers.
Michigan has been a recipient of the CDC Cancer Genomic Program Cooperative Agreement since 2008.
