That state of Michigan will soon receive upgrades to its emergency alert system.
The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the state will receive $3.9 million in grant funding to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.
NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities.
The new system will have text messaging, image and video processing, advanced mapping, and other improvements.
The funding is one piece of $109 million in grants being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 Grant Program.
The grants are critical in helping first responders provide aid more quickly and responsively.
For more information about the grants, including funding for each state, click here.
