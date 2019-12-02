The State of Michigan is getting federal help to reduce and prevent deaths and injuries from child abuse.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was awarded $750,000 over three years from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The MDHHS was one of just five agencies to receive the grant.
Officials said the money will go toward identifying children at risk of abuse or neglect and actively working to prevent any death or injuries. It will also help the agency collect and analyze data to develop community prevention plans.
“If we can better identify risk factors, we can step in and prevent a tragedy before it happens,” said JooYeun Chang, executive director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Agency. “Protecting children is a community responsibility and this grant will allow us to better work with our partners to keep children safe.”
The grant will also go toward using existing data to identify risk factors and increase awareness of child abuse in communities.
