State officials say three auto supply companies have received financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund to expand their operations.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. says the expansions will generate a combined $29.6 million in private investment and create 262 jobs.
Concord Tool and Manufacturing Inc. in Mount Clemens was awarded $300,000 for its tool and die plant, which ships products to Toyota facilities in North America.
A $685,000 grant was given to erae AMS USA Manufacturing, LLC for a new manufacturing facility in Pontiac. The company supplies driveline systems, chassis and electronic systems.
Ventra Evart LLC was awarded $350,000. The company makes plastics, metals, lighting and mechanical assemblies at its plant in Evart. It plans to buy a building about a mile from its existing facility.
