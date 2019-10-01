Vaping

The federal government may be getting close to cracking down on e-cigarettes amid concerns about the risks of vaping.

 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Michigan's ban on flavored electronic cigarettes will start after midnight after a judge said she's not ready to decide whether to stop it.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens heard arguments Tuesday about an injunction sought by an Upper Peninsula store owner. The attorney general's office says the hearing will continue on Oct. 8.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ban on flavored vaping products starts Wednesday. She accuses the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. Her critics say the emergency rules circumvented Michigan's typical regulatory process.

A separate but related lawsuit is pending in federal court in western Michigan. New York state has taken similar action to prohibit certain products.

President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.