Michigan's ban on flavored electronic cigarettes started Wednesday after a judge said she's not ready to decide whether to stop it.
Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens heard arguments Tuesday about an injunction sought by an Upper Peninsula store owner. The attorney general's office says the hearing will continue on Oct. 8.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ban on flavored vaping products starts Wednesday. She accuses the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. Her critics say the emergency rules circumvented Michigan's typical regulatory process.
“I’m not happy with it,” said Patricia Howard.
Howard said the soon-to-be banned products were life-saving for her when she quit smoking. She was stocking up on product at Clean Cigarette located in Saginaw Township.
“We went to this product because we wanted to stop smoking cigarettes and now because of some teens and their irresponsible acts, adults who are grown, we have to suffer the consequences,” Howard said.
Dustin Pizzi, regional manager of Clean Cigarette, said he was on the edge of his seat all day waiting to learn the outcome of the ruling from the Houghton Vape Store hearing. Since the judge did not rule, the ban will take effect at midnight tonight.
“It’s gonna hurt a lot of people. A lot of people are gonna go back to burning tobacco,” Pizzi said.
Pizzi said the ban will create a huge loss in business. He said that they will have to close stores.
“And we are looking at possibly nine stores right off the back if we lose menthol and the flavors because that’s 45 to 50 percent of our business,” Pizzi said.
The biggest issue on the minds of many store owners and customers is the alternative to quitting. What are they to do now?
“I know there are people who want to stop smoking but haven’t had the courage. Now they’re gonna struggle a little more or they may still smoke regular cigarettes for however long because they can’t get what they want,” Howard said.
Pizzi said Clean Cigarette has filed a lawsuit and their hearing scheduled for October 8 in Detroit.
“We have loved ones counting on us, we have customers counting on us, we can’t give up for them,” Pizzi said.
A separate but related lawsuit is pending in federal court in western Michigan. New York state has taken similar action to prohibit certain products.
President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.
