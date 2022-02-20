Chaos ensues after Michigan's basketball team lost, 77-63 at #15 Wisconsin on Sunday.
Wolverines Head Coach Juwan Howard and Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard exchanged words during the post-game handshake line, then things got physical as Howard got into Gard's face and had to be restrained, before taking an open-handed slap/punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach.
Players then began attacking and fighting before order was restored. Many believe Howard was upset over Gard calling timeout with under a minute to play in order to empty his bench.
Stay tuned for updates as suspensions for players and coaches are imminent.
