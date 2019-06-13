A Michigan beekeeper is offering a $1,000 reward to find the person who stole his hives.
D & S beekeeper, who lives in Chippewa County, said four hives were stolen on, or around, May 24.
The sheriff’s department shared his plea to find his bees.
If you have any information call Det. Douglas Mitchell at 906-635-6388.
