A state senator wants to bring back two legacy Michigan license plates for drivers.
Senator Mallory McMorrow introduced Senate Bill No. 45 on Jan. 26.
The proposal aims to develop replicas of the blue Michigan license plate that was issued from 1983 to 2007.
The other replicates a black license plate that was issued by the state from 1979 to 1983.
Drivers would have to pay a $100 fee to cover the cost of developing and delivering the plates.
The bill has been referred to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.