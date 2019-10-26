Fed-up doctors and health advocates want Michigan lawmakers to curb insurers' cost-control methods they say are delaying care, frustrating patients, and creating unnecessary red tape and expense.
Physicians say requirements to get pre-approval from insurance companies once were limited to newer, expensive services and medications. But now, they contend, it has been expanded to necessary, routine and lower-priced treatments -- posing an administrative hassle and hurting patients.
A coalition is joining together to spearhead new legislation this coming week. It would place limits on insurers' cost-control policies known as prior authorization and step therapy.
The bill almost certainly will be opposed by insurers. They say they are ensuring that the most clinically appropriate care is being provided amid medical advances and exploding drug costs that are driving up premiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.