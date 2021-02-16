A Michigan bill would let lottery players stay anonymous when collecting their big winnings.
House Bill No. 4218 was introduced by Rep. Pat Outman on Feb. 11.
The bill states the name, address, or any other personal information concerning the winner of a prize greater than $10,000 drawn from the state lottery will not be disclosed unless the winner gives written permission to disclose that information.
That would include multi-state games such as Mega Millions, Powerball, and Lucky for Life.
The current law allows the names of winners to be disclosed publicly and to media outlets.
Outman’s office said Michigan is one of a handful of states that does not permit lottery winners to choose to stay anonymous.
“This is all about providing safety and ensuring winners of these types of games do not receive unwanted, possibly dangerous attention,” Outman said. “The bill would allow those who win the lottery to have the choice to keep their identities anonymous. Allowing a privacy option gives people a more secure feeling and does not leave them open to harassment or a flood of requests for funds, loans or donations.”
The bill has been referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.