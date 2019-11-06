Michigan lawmakers will consider letting college athletes be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.
Bipartisan bills introduced in the state House on Wednesday are modeled after a proposal signed into law in California in September.
Legislators backing the measures say Michigan should lead on the issue of compensating college athletes because the NCAA is not moving quickly enough. The NCAA Board of Governors voted last month to allow amateur athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness. Rules and regulations will be finalized by January 2021.
The Michigan sponsors of the legislation are Republican Rep. Brandt Iden, who played tennis at Kalamazoo College, and Democratic Rep. Joe Tate, who played football at Michigan State University.
