Michigan is letting about 70 medical marijuana businesses reopen temporarily through March 31 without it being a risk to their licensure.
The state's medical marijuana licensing board on Wednesday agreed with the recommendation and others proposed by regulators. The move is geared at ensuring patients can still access marijuana at a time a new regulatory system gets off the ground and there are supply shortages.
The temporarily operating facilities had been told to close as of Dec. 31.
The board also agreed to continue to not discipline licensed dispensaries that source their marijuana product through caregivers, under certain conditions. The reprieve also helps licensed growers or processors that buy marijuana from caregivers or temporarily operating facilities.
The board approved five more operating licenses Wednesday, bringing the total to 104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.