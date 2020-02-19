Border patrol agents in Port Huron got a surprise while inspecting a mail shipment. A human brain.
On Friday, Feb. 14, U.S. Customs and Border Protections agents were sifting through a shipment of mail that had just crossed the Blue Water Bridge when when they found a shipment labeled "Antique Teaching Specimen."
The shipment was targeted for inspection and when officers open the package they found a human brain in a glass mason jar.
The brain had no documentation to show it was legally entering the states.
“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” said Area Port Director Michael Fox.
The shipment had originated in Toronto and was destined for Kenosha, Wis.
