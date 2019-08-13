A Boy Scout troop from Harrison received a conservation award from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
For the past 20 years, a troop from Harrison spent one weekend a year volunteering to guard lake sturgeon against illegal harvest during the first species’ annual spawning run.
For their dedication to this species and Michigan’s natural resources, Scouts BSA Troop 645 earned the Department of Natural Resources Partners in Conservation award during the August Natural Resources Commission meeting.
“Troop 645 epitomizes the goal of involving the next generation in our state’s conservation efforts,” said Kristin Phillips, chief of the DNR’s Marketing and Outreach Division. “The example this group of young people is setting today will leave a lasting mark on our state’s natural resources.”
In addition to the time the scouts dedicate to guarding the sturgeon, they also spend an afternoon working on a service project that protects the Black River.
DNR Partners in Conservation awards are given six times a year to individuals or organizations for exemplary contributions to conservation in Michigan. Award nominations are made by DNR staff members.
