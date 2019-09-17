The Michigan Crossroads Council of Boy Scouts says it has sold a campground near Port Huron to a gravel mining company for $1.8 million.
Council official Christopher Hopkins says the sale of the nearly 270-acre Silver Trails Scout Reservation in Jeddo to Mid Michigan Materials was finalized Monday.
The Times Herald in Port Huron reports that vice president Robert W. Wilson says the company will evaluate its next steps, including discussions with local townships and conservancies.
The gravel company has mined a portion of the 74-year-old camp for years and had sought to purchase the remainder so it can expand its operations.
The council, which oversees scouting in lower Michigan, has been selling off campgrounds to cut expenses and raise money to fix financial woes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.