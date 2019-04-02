A west Michigan boy is getting attention for taking matters into his own hands to deal with potholes.
WZZM-TV reports 12-year-old Monte Scott recently used dirt from his backyard to even out a street near his Muskegon Heights home. He says he "didn't want people messing up their cars like my mom did." He notes that repairing a pothole-damaged vehicle can cost hundreds of dollars.
Trinell Scott says her son "took it upon himself" to fix the road. Video of him working was posted on Facebook, where it got tens of thousands of views.
While not a long-term fix, his work comes amid attention to the issue of crumbling roads across Michigan as the governor and legislators try to find ways to pay for road improvements.
