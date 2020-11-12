With the state reporting a record breaking 6,940 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is imploring people to mask up, and stay safe.
But she says it's been difficult to push a mask mandate forward, due to lack of support from republican lawmakers.
"If you want to ask the legislature if they've got some additional actions their willing or interested in taking, I too would be interested in the answer because I’ve not gotten one when I’ve asked the question," Whitmer said.
While wearing a mask out in public is already law due to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' epidemic order, Whitmer believes the ruling would carry more weight with the legislature's backing.
However, some republican leaders like state representative Ben Frederick say they've been more than willing to work the governor throughout this pandemic.
"I was disappointed however, in the governor's comments that the legislature hadn't been engaged with her,” he said. “I can vouch for my own activities that I certainly repeatedly reached out and would like to work constructively."
Frederick is the lead author of the COVID response plan put forward by the house of representatives, and says he's reached out to the governor's office for input before.
However, he says they're still waiting and wanting to talk things out with the governor.
"If we're able to do a collaborative approach, it sends a great signal of unity, on a unified plan,” he said. “We haven't been able to achieve that unfortunately. And it's not to where I’d want it to be, but there is session scheduled through this month."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.