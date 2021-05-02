Midland brewers were firing up their kettles for National Homebrew Day at Michigan Brew Supply for the annual Big Brew.
“Thousands of gallons of beer will be brewed across the country today,” said Matthew Kris from Michigan Brew supply.
Here at Michigan Brew Supply in Midland people came out to do not only taste their own but brew their own as well.
“We have five different brewers that are brewing five different batches of beer,” Kris said.
Kris said the process of making your own beer is a lengthy one that requires patience. But the Michigan Brew Supply makes it easy for anyone who's interested to learn.
“Today we’re actually going to be doing the brewing process which basically means we’re going to be mixing up the ingredients, mashing the grain,” Kris said.
That could take around three to four hours.
“We’ll allow it to ferment for an additional two weeks and then at that point the beer is ready to be put into bottles and then into kegs,” Kris said.
Nate Huckins has been brewing his own beer for two years and prefers the process instead of buying it.
“There’s a little bit of an economics aspect here there’s a potential to save cost by making it yourself its much cheaper,” Huckins said.
National Home Brew Day was made official in 1988 and is celebrated on May 1 every year.
