As schools start to reopen, getting kids to school safely is in the front of many parents and bus drivers’ minds.
"We have to be really cautious about jumping in to open the schools right now," said Richard Marlin.
Marlin is a bus driver for Caseville Public Schools and has been driving a bus for over two decades in Mid-Michigan.
He thinks it's a little early to be picking up students because of COVID-19.
"We need to wait before we start busing kids to school,” he said. “The teachers are afraid as well. I think it’s too soon until they get a handle on this thing."
Marlin isn't the only one, Jacquiline Turner is a school bus driver in the Metro Detroit area.
She's concerned it is too early to start back up, but she also needs the money.
"It’s a double edge sword because I haven’t been working since March," Turner said.
She questions if it's worth it with COVID-19 cases on the rise.
She also trains bus drivers and says there are certain safety protocols in place to help stop the spread. But Turner questions if it’s enough.
"Like picking only so many students up like 26 students to a bus. And then it would be every other seat that they would sit in,” she said. “But again, these kids would still sit next to each other."
The State of Michigan has required bus drivers to use a mask and use hand sanitizer. It’s also suggested opening the windows if weather permits.
But Marlin says with Michigan weather opening the windows will only be feasible for so long.
“I’m anxious to get back to my kids but we need to do it safely that’s for sure,” he said. “I don’t want them to be in danger, and I don’t want to be in danger as well."
