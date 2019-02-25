Heavy snow and gusting winds hit Michigan hard over the weekend, including in the Upper Peninsula where the roof of a bus garage collapsed.
The roof of the Negaunee Public Schools bus garage buckled Sunday morning.
No injuries were reported.
The school district had a scheduled day off for Monday, Feb. 25.
Another Michigan school district had building damage after losing part of its roof in the wind. Click here to see that.
