Michigan business duo debuts ‘touchless’ door opener

As Michiganders slowly start returning to bars and restaurants, cleanliness is a top priority for both staff and guests.
And if you’re talking about germs, there’s no place more worrisome for most than a public bathroom.
It’s what inspired Nick Moritz and Clif Wells to create the “toad opener,” a totally touchless door opener.
“There’s been similar products on the market for years, mostly geared toward bathrooms,” Moritz said. “To install those you have to drill through a door and it’s very labor-intensive.”
The “toad opener” is 3D printed and secured on a door with a special adhesive, so it’s not only easy to install, it’s easy to remove.
O’Tooles in Royal Oak is one of the local restaurants where you’ll spot the new device.
“We have guests actually thanking us and they’re like wow these neat. So glad that you put these in,” said Robin Silveri, managing partner at O’Tooles.
“It’s print to order. So as soon as we get an order, we’ll try to get them out within 24 to 72 hours depending on how many you need,” Wells said.
They take about two hours to print and cost between $40 to $50 depending on the size in just two weeks, they’ve already sold around 50.
“I think this is just going to be something that is just part of our lives,” Moritz said. “I don’t think that coronavirus is just going to go away anytime soon.”
