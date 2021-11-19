The state of Michigan has awarded a total of $2.5 million in grants to business groups across the state to address labor shortages.
"These grants are putting Michiganders first by helping innovative employers in high-demand industries address talent shortages across Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Together, we can continue leading the future of agriculture, construction, IT, manufacturing, mobility, and so much more as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities, and small businesses.”
High-demand industries such as agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information technology, manufacturing and mobility are trying to address talent shortages. The funds were awarded by Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) in the form of Michigan Industry Cluster Approach 3.0 grants.
“Supporting the convening of industry representatives and their critical partners will help Michigan create innovative solutions to address the state’s diverse talent needs,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training.
The funding will help employers address critical workforce needs including talent recruitment, creating customized training programs, providing support services such as transportation and childcare, financial planning education and success coaching to improve retention and career mobility.
