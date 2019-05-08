Michigan’s workforce is on the rise, thanks to a remarkably low unemployment rate.
But for those looking to hire new workers, it can be a challenge.
“There’s plenty of jobs. Whether you want to be a framer, or a concrete worker, drywall, electrician, plumber. Everybody is screaming for help,” said Steve Zietz, owner of a home building company in Saginaw.
Like most employers, Zietz is struggling to find new talent in this bustling economy.
But why is this happening?
Zietz says it’s because people just aren’t as interested in working construction or the trades. And with an aging workforce, it’s become harder for him to appeal to younger employees.
“As you see around here, most of the workers are older, like myself and whatnot, and the younger generations just kind of shying away from the trades right now. But there’s plenty of work opportunities here,” Zietz said.
It’s not just jobs in construction either. There are several other areas of the labor force going through the same issue when it comes to hiring new workers.
“We don’t get as many applications as we used to. We used to get a lot more,” said Donna Hansen, employee at the Oasis Restaurant & Lounge in Bay City.
Hansen used to train new hires on a regular basis, but says that’s not the case anymore.
“Because the job market is so good actually, there’s so many jobs out there. Unfortunately, they’re all minimum wage jobs,” Hansen said.
Employment agencies like Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works said today’s minimum wage is only adding to the number of unfilled jobs within the state.
“When unemployment is this low there’s an interesting dynamic that comes into play, individuals will leave entry-level positions for another what would be considered entry-level position for as little as 25 cents an hour,” said Kristen Wenzel, with Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works.
Wenzel says today’s workers have more freedom in choosing the job they want, but there’s often less pay involved.
That’s why in order to keep people interested, she recommends employers use alternative recruitment methods like offering paid training, reaching out through social media, and holding single company job fairs.
As for Hansen, she says those looking for work need to put in effort of their own.
“Service jobs aren’t the best paying jobs in the world, but it’s still a job. You should still take pride in that job and still do that job. You’re still working for somebody, you should give them what they deserve,” Hansen said.
