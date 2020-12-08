The University of Michigan is canceling its Saturday football game with rival Ohio State.
The U of M Athletic Department is citing the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and athletes in quarantine for the cancelation.
"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," said Warde Manuel, U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."
The Big Ten will hold its Champions Week of games on Dec. 18-19..
