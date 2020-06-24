Help is wanted in major industries and businesses across the Great Lakes Bay Region according to Michigan Works Director of Business Services and Community Relations Sheril Tarrant.
“They are struggling to fill these positions,” said Tarrant. “I think that’s just a result of businesses opening up, people choosing to change positions.”
Tarrant says, right now, there’s a major need in construction, healthcare and any skilled talent in the hospitality business.
“Currently, I believe we have a little bit over 3,200 positions posted here in the Great Lakes Bay Region alone,” said Tarrant.
While navigating in a partial post-pandemic world, Tarrant believes there are still a lot of openings because of the risk to head back to work.
“I think that there are some people who have a high level of anxiety about returning to work,” said Tarrant. “I think that’s easing down a bit.”
And businesses are not receiving nearly as many applications as before, but Tarrant says she believes that will soon change from the federal unemployment boost ends in July.
“I think people are really going to start to feel that crunch in their pocket,” said Tarrant.
But she says returning back to a full work force will take some time.
“I think there are going to be some that, unfortunately, don’t make it, but a vast majority in our region are going to survive this and hopefully come out stronger.”
