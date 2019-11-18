Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her department is making it easier for transgender people to get a driver's license or state ID card.
Starting Monday, those wanting to correct the sex designation on their license can go to a branch office to have their photo taken, fill out a form and pay $9. They no longer will need to provide a birth certificate, passport or court order.
Benson announced the policy change at a news conference in the Detroit suburb of Ferndale, where she was joined by LGBT advocates. Benson says studies show that about 80% of Michigan's transgender population lacks proper identification.
Benson, a Democrat, says the change returns to a policy that was in place before the issue was "politicized."
