A case of the polio-like illness, acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) has been confirmed in a child in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the case is a child from Macomb County, and two additional suspected cases under investigation.
“AFM is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system and can cause the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Most patients report having a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before developing AFM.”
As of June 30, the CDC had confirmed 13 cases of AFM in 10 states for 2020, mostly in children.
The cause or trigger for AFM is not yet known. However, most children had a respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before they developed AFM.
Despite increases in cases across the country since 2014, the CDC estimates that less than one to two in a million children in the United States will get AFM annually. In 2018, Michigan reported five cases and one case in 2019.
