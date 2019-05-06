A Michigan city is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that found it unconstitutional to mark tires to keep track of illegally parked cars.
A three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last month that Saginaw's marking of tires qualified as a search of property and might violate the Fourth Amendment. The panel said two key exceptions to getting a search warrant didn't apply.
Saginaw on Monday asked the full court to set aside that decision and to rehear the case, saying it believes the panel misapplied U.S. Supreme Court precedent.
Many cities in Michigan and elsewhere are watching the case because marking tires is a common way to determine if a vehicle has been parked in a spot for too long.
