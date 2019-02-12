Driving while holding a cellphone soon will be illegal in one southern Michigan city.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that a new ordinance goes into effect Friday in Battle Creek, but police don't plan to ticket drivers -- just yet -- for typing, scrolling or talking on phones without the use of hands-free devices.
City officials say enforcement will start in earnest after signs alerting motorists to the ordinance go up later this month. A first offense carries a fine of $100.
Police Chief Jim Blocker says the ordinance is an opportunity to educate the public about the dangers of distracted driving.
Exceptions to the new ordinance include holding a phone while reporting crimes, road hazards and emergencies.
Battle Creek city commissioners approved the ordinance on Feb. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.