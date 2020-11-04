If you used a Sharpie to mark your ballot, you weren’t alone. But did your vote count?
People have been posing the question all over social media, and according to the Kent County Clerk, Sharpies are actually the preferred device for their election equipment vendor.
The clerk said black or blue pens are also acceptable for proper tabulating.
Apparently bleed through is not a concern as ballots are programmed to ignore bleed.
"Black and blue sharpies are perfectly fine. Those ballots will be counted. To say otherwise is misinformation," the Michigan Secretary of State's Office said.
