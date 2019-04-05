Michigan investigators have finally identified a man whose body was stuffed in a metal box.
The body of 37-year-old Roberto Caraballo was found in 2002 in a metal box near Grand Haven.
“The victim’s death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma,” said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich.
Now 17-years later, three people are facing charges of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and mutilation of a dead body.
All three lived in Charlotte at the time, and investigators said they all knew the victim.
“Beverly McCallum was married to Roberto Caraballo. Dineane is her daughter. And Chris McMilan is a friend, or was a friend of Dineane at the time,” Reich said.
McMillan is in custody at the Eaton County Jail. Dineane Ducharme was also arrested but has to be extradited from a jail in Texas. As for McCallum, federal officials will have to step-in and help, they believe she left the country and may be in Pakistan.
“Now that we have three suspects to face charges in this murder, I think it’s a big relief for Ottawa County, as well as the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, since it occurred here,” Reich said.
