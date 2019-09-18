Mid-Michigan communities are on alert amid the state's worst outbreak of a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus in more than a decade.
There have been seven confirmed human cases of eastern equine encephalitis, or "triple e," in Michigan and multiple animal cases in Genesee and Lapeer counties as well.
Now, the state health department is urging people to refrain from going outside in the evening.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an update Tuesday, saying there were deaths in Cass and Van Buren counties. Those follow an earlier death in Kalamazoo County.
There also have been human cases in Barry and Berrien counties, and animal cases in St. Joseph, Genesee and Lapeer counties.
"It’s scary, I live here too,” said Rodney Harris, from Affordable Pest and Mosquito Solutions. “And I go out in places where people have a lot of mosquito problems."
Harris works to eradicate mosquitos in the Flint area.
"Spraying your yard helps,” Harris said. “What the government is calling for is for people to cancel their events and stay inside."
Experts said there has been seven reported cases of triple e in the state and three have died.
Residents in the state are being strongly advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites, the state even asking people to consider postponing, rescheduling, or canceling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk.
Dr Gary Johnson with the Genesee County Health Department said they have found a deer in Genesee County with triple e, so people need to use caution.
The deer was euthanized due to the severity of the disease symptoms, the health department said.
"If you think mosquitoes are going to be around, it wouldn’t hurt to put on insect repellent," Johnson said.
He said the virus can cause a brain infection, so there may be obvious symptoms.
"You’re talking about maybe a headache, tremors, neurological changes, things affecting the nervous system,” Johnson said. “That’s something you really want to act on quickly."
The Centers for Disease Control said EEE is rare but approximately 30 percent of people with the virus die and many survivors have ongoing neurological problems, so it's important to be extra careful.
"it is the end of the summer season, we still have a few weeks of warm weather left. But this is going to start over early spring, again next year,” Harris said. “Once it’s here, it’s here, just like the west nile and they still have problems that popping up once in a while."
The health department is urging residents to follow these steps:
Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
Children under 2 months old should not use repellent but rather be covered in clothing that covers arms and legs; strollers and baby carriers should be covered with mosquito netting.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Also apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
Symptoms of EEE and West Nile Virus include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches. Symptoms of California encephalitis virus include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and lethargy. The diseases can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases, the health department said.
If you experience these symptoms you should visit a healthcare provider or emergency room.
