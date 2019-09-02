The price of drill bits is going up and the price of bigger items like grills are climbing too.
“All of our Weber's have gone up at least $100 in the last few weeks,” said Justin Schoetzow assistant manager of Gale’s True Value in Kalamazoo.
He said he’s had to increase prices of Chinese-made products.
He said suppliers have raised prices on goods around 10 percent because of earlier rounds of steel tariffs.
“We play the waiting game, we have to react to what's going on,” Justin said. “It is bad because everybody's starting to prep their house, getting ready for winter.”
After even more tariffs went into effect Sunday, consumers will likely feel the impact at the check- out line on everything from apparel to food to electronics.
But President Trump said trade talks between the two sides are still on for later in September.
“there might bit of a short-term pain, but I believe it will be an even playing field soon,” said Holland resident Jim Coe.
Jim says he hasn't felt the effects of the U.S. trade wars just yet but might think twice if prices continue to soar.
“If you're right on the bubble of should I get this or not and if it goes up $100, yeah, I would think that would make me think twice,” Jim said.
