Advanced Architectural Products in Allegan normally make products for construction, but they’re answering a different call these days.
“Every little bit that we can contribute, that everybody is contributing, just makes a difference,” said Steve Nederhoed with Advanced Architectural Products.
The company had two 3D bio-med printers and Spectrum Health called for help.
The manufacturer didn’t hesitate, re-focusing its research, development, and engineering, resources to create swabs for COVID-19 tests.
They’re delivering 3,000 to 4,000 of them to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids each week.
The company bought more bio-med printers to make more swabs.
Nederhoed said the company is not taking advantage of the demand.
There’s no bidding war for their product.
"Our goal is to help out,” Nederhoed said. “We're giving them away. It's a service. It's for us to help out our community. It's not part of our business plan, by any stretch, but there's a need for it right now."
Spectrum said they’re testing 1,000 people a day for COVID-19.
The hospital and others are still working to create reliable supply chains for important supplies needed to fight the pandemic.
Having a supply of swabs made so close allows them the capacity to test even more people.
“That's allowed us to have a much greater access to these tests that can provide again results and usually less than 24-hour time frame," said Dr. Adam Caulifield, director of Microbiology at Spectrum Health.
Nederhoad said the company never thought they’d be making products like these, but they’re happy they can.
They’ve offered to make swabs for Bronson and Ascension Borgess hospitals in Kalamazoo and they’re just waiting to hear back.
