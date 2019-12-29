A Michigan company that makes self-driving food delivery vehicles will begin testing them in Ann Arbor in January with patrons from four restaurants.
Ann Arbor-based Refraction AI makes the REV, an autonomous robot that's five feet tall, with wheels and a fuselage that can hold delivery bags.
The company will begin using its REVs on Jan. 3 to make meal deliveries from four restaurants to a test group of 300 customers in Ann Arbor.
The Detroit News reports Refraction AI hopes that its electric, 100-pound REV can make food deliveries for half the cost of existing delivery services like Grubhub.
