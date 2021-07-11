One Michigan company is using goats to clean up the riverside in Frankenmuth.
"We call it um, goatscaping. Someone coined that for us and we've just kind of taken it on,” Doug Mourer from Twin Willow Ranch said.
Mourer and his family business drive their goats all over Michigan to clear brush. Their latest project is Star of the West Milling Company in Frankenmuth.
"And they're helping us to get the riverbank cleaned up from the noxious weeds so that we can plant some native plants in there and keep the riverbank healthy,” Lisa Woodkey, the sustainability director for Star of the West said.
The riverbank at Star of the West is great for goats like Sweet Pea, but too steep for bulldozers.
"It's right by the riverside so you don't wanna be spraying, you know, pesticides and chemicals and stuff like that. The other advantage is they don't eat right to the ground, like to dirt, so you're not gonna get erosion,” Mourer said.
Besides being environmentally friendly, the goats are people friendly.
"People have been coming to visit and people in our office have been coming out to see them. I've brought my kids up at night, so it's really been a great opportunity to interact with them,” Woodkey said.
If you want to book goats from Twin Willow Ranch soon, good luck!
"Every year it's just been basically exponential growth and we just, yeah, we just have so many, so many jobs now that we're booking for next year already,” Mourer said.
The 10 goats at Star of the West will be in Frankenmuth until Wednesday.
