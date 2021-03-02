Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, Democratic and Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation sent a letter on March 2 demanding immediate action that Michigan service members providing security assistance at the United States Capitol receive proper meals.
Kildee’s office received a complaint on Fe. 22 from a service member about undercooked meals being served. Kildee’s office contacted the National Guard on the same day to take action.
At least 59 service members have reported gastrointestinal issues with some members needing to go to the hospital according to an update provided by the National Guard on March 2.
Below is the full letter sent on March 2:
Dear General Hokanson:
Over the last few months, members of the Michigan National Guard have honorably served in support of the mission to provide security and assistance in and around the U.S. Capitol. These men and women have once again answered the call-in service to both the state of Michigan and the United States.
Recently, there have been several reports regarding the poor quality of food that is being provided to these service members. Michigan National Guard members stationed in our nation’s capital have repeatedly and personally brought these concerns directly to our offices and to the leadership of the National Guard. These reports include meals being provided that are badly undercooked, raw, moldy, and even filled with metal shavings.
We understand that the decision was made to provide contracted meals to support the entire federal response stationed at the Capitol. However, it is clear that these contracted meals are poorly prepared, oftentimes inedible, and highly inadequate to support our soldiers. It is completely unacceptable that our men and women serving in Washington D.C are being hospitalized due to the food they are being provided. As Representatives of these service members, we request that either the current contract be voided and a new food provider be brought in or that the service members be provided with a per diem throughout their remaining time in Washington, D.C.
The members of the National Guard have served honorably throughout the duration of this operation. We must never turn our backs on our soldiers, especially as they have demonstrated time and time again that haven’t turned our backs on us.
Thank you for your service to our nation and we look forward to a prompt response.
Sincerely,
Representative Daniel T. Kildee (MI-05)
Representative Bill Huizenga (MI-02)
Representative Jack Bergman (MI-01)
Representative Peter Meijer (MI-03)
Representative John Moolenaar (MI-04)
Representative Fred Upton (MI-06)
Representative Tim Walberg (MI-07)
Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)
Representative Andy Levin (MI-09)
Representative Lisa McClain (MI-10)
Representative Haley Steven (MI-11)
Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-12)
Representative Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)
Representative Brenda Lawrence (MI-14)
